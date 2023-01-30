IG orders improving performance of 1787 Complaint Management System

LAHORE:IG Punjab visited 1787 Complaint Management System at the Central Police Office on Sunday.

He directed the officers to improve the performance of 1787 Complaint Management System and said that those officers or personnel who show delay in action on complaints sent from 1787, a departmental action would be taken against them. He directed that DIG IAB, AIG Complaints and AIG Inspection will listen to the calls of 1787 on daily basis and they will also contact with RPO and DPO concerned to redress the calls related to serious problems of the citizens.

Moreover, IG Punjab himself talked to the citizens and issued orders on the complaints pointed out by DIG IAB. He issued show cause notices to DSP Khanpur and Chobara Layyah, SHO Zahir Peer and City Mianwali for non-registration of FIR. He directed RPO Bahawalpur to take immediate action and send a report on the complaint of fraud by a woman resident of Bahawalnagar.

Likewise, DPO has been directed to take departmental and legal action against the officials after an inquiry on the woman's complaint against the police personnel in Sahiwal. He ordered DPOs to take action against those responsible for the delay in FIR registration on the complaints of the citizens of Kasur and Gujranwala.

On the complaint of a citizen of Sialkot, he ordered immediate steps to arrest the fugitive suspects who fled abroad involved in the murder and said that the accused should be brought under the grip of the law and punished.

IG said that refresher courses should be conducted to increase the capacity building of staff deployed in 1787 Complaint Management System so that they can provide immediate relief to the citizens while performing their duties more efficiently.