Iqra University holds event on SDGs

The Iqra University recently celebrated World Education Day at the Imagine Institute of Futures Studies with the theme "Commitment to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals 2030".
According to a statement issued by the varsity, the event featured a variety of infotainment activities, including those related to ethics and social responsibility. Some prominent sessions at the event were about students' projects, laughter yoga, open mic session, futures games and musical concert.
Students showcased their projects, highlighting the university's commitment to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals 2030. The event provided a platform for students to share their ideas and perspectives on the future and how they could contribute to the sustainable development of society. The event was attended by a diverse group of participants, including students, faculty members, staff and members of the community.
