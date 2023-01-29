ISLAMABAD : Male pattern hair loss (MPHL) is the most common form of hair loss in men affecting around 30 50%Trusted Source of men by age 50.

Recent studies suggest that the rate of MPHL may be increasing. A survey from China found that the condition affected 21.3%Trusted Source of men in 2010 and 27.5%Trusted Source in 2021.

Research shows that nutrition plays an important role in MPHL. Some studies suggest that glucose metabolism may influence hair loss.

Further research into the link between MPHL and sugar consumption could inform lifestyle choices for men at risk of MPHL.

Recently researchers from Tsinghua University Beijing China examined the link between sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB) consumption and MPHL.

They found that higher consumption of SSB correlates to a higher risk of MPHL.

Medical News Today spoke with Dr. Ken L. Williams Jr. D.O. FISHRS ABHRS surgeon and founder of Orange County Hair Restoration in Irvine CA and author of Hair Transplant 360 Follicular Unit Extraction not involved in the study told MNT.

Traditionally most physicians or hair restoration surgeons understand that nutrients and diet play a key role in the overall health and well-being of our patients Dr. Williams noted. Exercise avoidance of tobacco products and illicit drugs good nutrition and a balanced diet are key to our patient s health and longevity. The study was published in Nutrients.

Sugary drinks and hair loss: The researchers recruited 1028 college students and teachers with an average age of 27.8 years from 31 provinces in China. Participants received a survey in which they filled information about their basic socio demographic information hair status dietary intake lifestyle psychological status

Sugar sweetened beverage consumption was determined from responses to the 15 item Beverage Intake Questionnaire which examined their consumption of beverages in the last month. Sugar sweetened beverages included sweetened juice beverages, soft drinks, energy and sports drinks, sweetened milk, sweetened tea and coffee.

Overall 57.6% of participants reported MPHL whereas the rest did not. The researchers found that individuals with MPHL were more likely to be older, be current or former smokers, have a lower education level, engage in less physical activity, have a shorter sleep duration, have experienced severe anxiety or PTSD, have a positive family history of MPHL, have MPHL related conditions, dyed permed bleached or relaxed hair.

They further found that those with MPHL consumed more deep fried food sugar and honey sweets and ice cream and fewer vegetables than those without the condition.

People with MPHL also consumed an average of 4.3 liters of sugar-sweetened beverages per week compared to just 2.5 liters among those without the condition.

They further found that disease history influenced the link between SSB intake and MPHL. They also noted a link between the frequency of SSB intake and anxiety disorder and anxiety disorder and MPHL.

The researchers noted that the association between SSB consumption and MPHL remained even after adjusting for possible confounders including sociodemographic factors dietary intake and psychological status.