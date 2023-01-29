Ali Zaidi warns of anarchy if anything bad happens to Imran

The Sindh Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president and former federal minister, Ali Haider Zaidi, has said that a plan has been made to kill PTI Chairman Imran Khan who has himself confirmed it in a speech.

Addressing a press conference at the Sindh PTI secretariat on Saturday, he said that it was the duty and responsibility of the state to give protection to Khan. He warned that if anything happened to the PTI chairman, there would be anarchy in the country.

The PTI leader said that the governors of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had no choice but to conduct elections within 90 days. He accused the two governors of flouting the constitution, stating that the country could not endure any further loss.

We don’t want to repeat 1971, Zaidi remarked.

He said that the present system would not work anymore and general elections were the only solution to the political crisis. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should conduct fair and transparent elections, he added.

Talking about the recent local government polls, he said the Provincial Election Commission was not serious about taking action on the PTI’s complaints of rigging. He added that the party was awaiting a positive response from the electoral body.

He said that around 19 people had died in Keamari due to toxic gas leakage and a similar incident had happened in the area in 2021. At that time, it was said that the deaths had occurred due to a soybean ship at the KPT, he recalled.

“I visited the site of ship. It was not the ship but a toxic gas called hydrogen sulphide. It is a gas heavier than air,” Zaidi said, adding that the gas was a time bomb for some areas of the Keamari and it could spread anytime.

The Sindh government should immediately take steps for the safety of the people, he said.

Commenting on the arrest of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, Zaidi said Farrukh Habib was told that he had committed robbery although the biggest robbers of Pakistan were sitting in the assemblies.

The imported government had started political victimisation of the PTI leaders who were committed to purging the country of thieves, Zaidi remarked.

He also criticised Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for the economic crisis of the country. “Earlier, Dar had escaped in a government plane from Pakistan and he came back in the same plane to create havoc. Exporters' exports are stuck at the ports. Dar and the robbers of thirteen political parties have pushed the country on verge of collapse,” the PTI leader said.

He said that the whole day ministers blamed Khan for everything as they had no plans and vision for the country. In the coming general election, thieves would be sent to back to their homes forever, he predicted.