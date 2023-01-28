LHC reinstates Punjab AGP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday reinstated Advocate General of Punjab (AGP) Ahmad Awais to his office and suspended an order passed by the caretaker government about his removal.

Justice Asim Hafeez issued the interim order on a petition of Mr Awais. Advocates Hamid Khan and Shafqat Mahmood Chohan appeared on behalf of the petitioner.

The lawyers argued that the caretaker government had no powers to terminate the advocate general.

They said a caretaker government could not perform the functions of an elected government as it was formed to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold fair and free elections only.

They asked the court to set aside the removal of the advocate general being unlawful.

An additional advocate general opposed the petition saying the principal law officer was supposed to work till the pleasure of the chief minister. He asked the court to dismiss the petition as not maintainable.