Better treatment facilities in hospitals priority, says minister

LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Minister for Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Dr Javed Akram visited the Health Department for the first time after taking oath. SH&ME Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi welcomed the caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram and presented him a bouquet.

The minister presided over a meeting. Special Secretaries Syed Wajid Ali Shah and Shoaib Jadoon, Additional Secretaries Qurat Al-Ain, Shahida Farrukh, Agha Nabeel and Khalid Pervaiz were present.

Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi presented the SH&ME Department’s profile to the minister. The minister said that the department would be made more beneficial for the convenience of the patients in government hospitals. Better treatment of patients in government teaching hospitals of Punjab is among the top priorities. All means will be used to provide better health facilities to the people of Punjab. Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi wants to provide better health facilities to the general public, he said, adding prevention is always better than cure, so we will also work on prevention. Online Complaint Redress System will be introduced to resolve the complaints of applicants.

The secretary said, “We are trying our best to provide better health facilities for the patients coming to the government teaching hospitals; trying best to meet the shortage of doctors in the government teaching hospitals of Punjab. In Punjab, more than 3,265,000 people have received free treatment worth more than Rs71 billion through universal health insurance.