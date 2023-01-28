Two ‘notorious Lyari gangsters’ arrested in raid

Rangers and police personnel on Friday launched a joint operation in Muachh Goth on Sparco Road and arrested two alleged notorious gangsters.

The spokesman for the paramilitary force said gangsters, Naveed alias Kapi alias Chhoto and his brother-in-law Nowruz alias Namoon were involved in targeted killings, police encounters, murders, attempted murders, extortion and robberies. Arms and ammunition were also seized from their possession.

Kapi joined the Sajid Golimar group of the Lyari gang war in 2005, while Namoon joined the gang in 2019 at the behest of Kapi. Kapi was involved in more than 50 targeted killings. In 2014, the accused had fled to interior parts of Sindh and then to Iran, fearing arrest during the Karachi operation. Later, the accused organised his own separate group in Purana Golimar in 2021. During the initial interrogation, the accused confessed to being involved in several acts of kidnapping, extortion, robbery, motorcycle snatching. In 2011 and 2012, the suspects abducted three girls from Soldier Bazar and Clifton and collected Rs2 million ransom.

On January 18, 2023, the suspects conducted aerial firing in the Old Golimar area. The police cordoned off the area to arrest him but he fled the scene taking advantage of the narrow streets. The suspects have been handed over to the police for further legal action.