Declamation contest arranged in Bara

BARA: A declamation contest was held for students of three government schools in the Bara subdivision of the Khyber district on Thursday.
The Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) organized the event in which prizes were also distributed to the students.
Speaking on the occasion, the Khidmat Khalq Sipah Committee office-bearers including Turab Ali, Sayed Ghani and others said that the SRSP had completed the repair and installation of tents in 18 different government schools of Bara.
They said the organization was playing its role in improving education facilities in the area.
ABBOTTABAD: More than 200 students participated in a five-day exhibition at the Department of Art and Design of Hazara...
MULTAN: The Multan Development Authority has established the first digitilised Commercialisation One Window...
MULTAN: More than 1,100 employees of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee on Thursday continued their protest for the...
Ag APPBAHAWALPUR: Police of several stations of the district arrested 39 suspects and recovered 31 pistols and other...
ISLAMABAD: Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has termed the arrest of Fawad Chaudhry under section 124A, PPC, 1860 for...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has received an invitation sent by Indian Minister of External Affairs to his counterpart Bilawal...
Comments