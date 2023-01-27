Islamabad : Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi has said that the real estate sector is playing a key role in the construction and development of Pakistan.

“Conducting training courses and establishing a fund for their welfare is a good initiative, I will try to solve the problems of realtors in CDA and FBR,” he expressed these views while addressing the realtors convention under the auspices of Progressive Etihad Group, says a press release.

On the occasion, President of Islamabad Real Estate Agents Association Atif Jameel Butt said that the purpose of today’s gathering is to realise the rights, profession and dignity of estate agents. For the convenience of public and estate agents, Client Registration Form, First Visit Form for Property Buyers and First Visit for Property Owners have been introduced for which a reasonable fee will be charged.

“Committees comprising 18 members have been formed like the central panel in every sector and society to solve the problems. The committees shall hear both the parties and dispose of the matter within 15 days and shall write a decision on letter pad which shall serve as evidence in the court of law.” Gentlemen will donate generously and this will give loans to estate agents who are suffering from financial difficulties, while half of the expenses of sick members who are suffering from financial difficulties will be given from the fund. Support to widows and children will also be provided. Training workshops will be organised for estate agents, to ensure automatic movement of files in CDA.

Like private societies, a five-member committee has been formed, in this way a five-member committee has also been formed in FBR to improve the tax system. Steps will be taken to take all the real estate factions of the city into confidence.