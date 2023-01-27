UAE astronaut says not required to fast during Ramazan on space mission

HOUSTON: Emirati astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi said on Wednesday that he will not be required to fast during Ramazan while on his upcoming space mission.
The 41-year-old will become the first Arab astronaut to spend six months in space when he blasts off for the International Space Station (ISS) next month aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Neyadi, Nasa´s Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg and Russia´s Andrey Fedyaev are scheduled to fly to the ISS on February 26 as members of SpaceX Dragon Crew-6.
Asked at a press conference on Wednesday how he will observe the holy month of Ramazan, when Muslims typically fast from dawn to sunset, Neyadi said his situation falls under an exception.
KABUL: Malnutrition rates in Afghanistan are at record highs with half the country enduring severe hunger throughout...
ISTANBUL: Turkey´s pro-Kurdish party should back the main opposition candidate instead of fielding its own against...
BANGKOK: Opium poppy production in Myanmar ramped up dramatically following the 2021 military coup, the UN´s drugs...
WASHINGTON: Outraged Democratic lawmakers called on Thursday for a halt to a marketing campaign aimed at children for...
WASHINGTON: A truck-sized asteroid will pass near Earth on Thursday in one of the closest approaches to our planet...
BRUSSELS: Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday urged the Nato military alliance to toughen its approach to Iran,...
Comments