Inter-dept National Basketball begins today

ISLAMABAD: Defending champions Army will take on Navy in the opening match of the Inter-Departmental National Basketball Championship starting from today (Friday) here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex.

Besides Army, POF, Railways and Navy have been placed in Group A with PAF, Wapda, and Police making the Group B.

“Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has finalised all the arrangements to conduct the championship in a successful manner,” Dr Ouj-e-Zahoor, secretary Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) said.

The semi-finals of the championship will be played on January 30, while the final will be held on January 31.

Schedule: January 27: Army vs Navy; POF vs Railways; Wapda vs Police.

January 28: Army vs Railway; PAF vs Police; POF vs Navy.

January 29: Army vs POF; PAF vs Wapda; Railway vs Navy.

January 30: Semi-finals.

January 31: Final.