Fate of Indian baseball team still hangs in balance

ISLAMABAD: The fate of India team’s participation in the West/South Asian Baseball Championship is still hanging in the balance as the team’s failure to cross Wagah Border even on today (Friday) will put curtains on India’s chances.

The Pakistan Baseball Federation (PBF) has given the India team Friday’s deadline failing which they would be scratched from the event.

The India team has already been deprived of match points as the Palestine’s team that is participating for the very first time has been awarded victory for their opening match scheduled for Friday morning.

“We have just received a message from Indian Baseball Association secretary Harish Kumar who was hopeful of making it to the event by Friday. He has communicated that by Friday morning they would get the required clearance from the government of India. In case they clear the border by Friday evening, India would remain part of the Asian event, failing which they would not be allowed to participate in the Championship,” Fakhar Shah, who talked to the media in presence of all the captains of six participating teams, said.

“We hosted the West Asia Cup in an effort to restart the baseball activities that otherwise were at stalemate due to Covid-19 pandemic. Besides making it to the Asia Cup, the top finishers would also enhance their chances of a considerable improvement in the ranking.

Pakistan were ranked 31st in the world four years back but with no international exposure we conceded ranking to a considerable number,” Fakhar said.

All the captains present during the media talk expressed their confidence of doing well in the event.

“We would go all out to defend our title that we won last time when the event was held in Sri Lanka. Pakistan have been one of the fierce opponents and ranked higher than us. Other teams are also good,” Sri Lanka captain Sameera Rathnayake said.