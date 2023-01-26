Quarter of Dutch believe Holocaust exaggerated

THE HAGUE: Dutch politicians reacted with shock on Wednesday after a study showed almost a quarter of adults under 40 in the Netherlands believed the Holocaust was a myth or the number of deaths exaggerated.
The survey, found some 12 percent of respondents overall shared the same view. Researchers said that 23 percent of Millennial and Generation Z respondents -- those born between the early 1980s and around 2010 -- thought the extermination of more than six million of Jews by the Nazis before and during World War II was a fallacy or overblown.
