Philippine general sacked over links to murder case

MANILA: The Philippine military said on Wednesday it had sacked a prominent army general after police named him as the “mastermind” behind the murder of a woman who was seeking to blackmail him.

Brigadier-General Jesus Durante, the former chief of then-Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte´s presidential security force, ordered the killing of a woman outside her apartment last month, police said on Wednesday.

Durante was sacked as commander of the 101st Brigade after he was named as a person of interest in Yvonette Chua Plaza´s murder, Philippine army chief Lieutenant-General Romeo Brawner said.