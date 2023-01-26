Saifullah stresses political unity to address challenges

PESHAWAR: Senior politician Anwar Saifullah Khan has asked the political leaders to set aside their personal and political differences and constitute the ‘Pakistan Bachao Charter’ to steer the country out of the current crisis.

“The only solution to free the country from the International Monetary Fund’s harsh policies is industrialization,” he said at the Meet-the-Press Programme in the Peshawar Press Club here on Wednesday.

He said that only the real representatives had the ability to address the issues being faced by the people, adding that it would have been better had the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies completed their terms.

Anwar Saifullah said the dissolution of the two assemblies had raised the political temperature in the country, saying the assemblies would have got time to complete their development agenda if these had been allowed to complete the terms.

He said that holding an election would further put a strain on the already weak economy of the country.

The senior politician said the country had never faced such an economic crisis in its history.

He urged the political parties’ leadership to sit together and find a solution for the economic recovery of the country.

He said that Pakistan is the only Muslim country having nuclear power which is unbearable for the western world.

Anwar Saifullah said the government had accepted all conditions of the IMF which should have been accepted much earlier and that had avoided the situation.

The senior politician said that the delay in the talks with the IMF had caused great problems.

He said industrial development was the only solution to free the country of its economic dependence on other countries.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was fighting against 12 political parties. “One can agree or disagree with the politics of Imran Khan, but the fact is that the majority of the youth is supporting him,” he added.