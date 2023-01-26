Senior photojournalist passes away

PESHAWAR: A senior photojournalist, Sharafat Hussain Sabir, passed away here on Wednesday.

The funeral prayer for the deceased was offered at Block A, Gulshan Colony, near, Gridstation, Old Haji Camp on the Grand Trunk Road and he was laid to rest at the family graveyard.

A large number of people attended the last funeral rites of the deceased who was in his early 80s and had worked with the Press Information Department as well.The deceased was the father of Khyber Union of Journalists President Nasir Hussain, District Officer of Chitral Water Management Amir Hussain, father-in-law of Mohammad Ameen, Gohar Ali Shah, Firasatullah Khan, uncle of Zakir Hussain, Dr Mohammad Zeeshan (City University), Kashif Hussain, Ahmad Raza Khan (Qurtaba University), Hassan Amin (Bank Al-Habib) and the grandfather of Dr Muhammad Umair.