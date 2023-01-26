Heavy snowfall continues in Chitral

CHITRAL: Chitral remained disconnected from other parts of the country due to intermittent rains and snowfall in the district on Wednesday.

The police said that snowfall continued with intervals and about two feet of snow was recorded on both sides of the Lowari Tunnel. The police also provided food to passengers stranded on both sides of the tunnel. Also, the roads remained blocked in the interior parts of the district while people stayed indoors due to the heavy snowfall.

The electricity loadshedding and non-availability multiplied the miseries of the passengers as well as the local residents.