‘BLF terrorist’ caught in raid

Keamari district police arrested an alleged member of a sleeper cell of the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), a banned terrorist organisation, in a raid on a hideout in Mawachh Goth along Hub River Road on Wednesday.

The police said in a statement that on January 11, three associates of BLF suspect Shafi Mohammad had been arrested in an injured condition after a police encounter in Gulshan Ghazi of Ittehad Town. After those arrests, SSP Fida Hussain Janwari had formed a team to arrest Shafi.

Mochko Police Station SHO Inspector Shahid Chaudhry led the team and arrested Shafi after using technical equipment and several days of recce. The team also seized a hand grenade and a pistol from his possession.

The BLM man, under the patronage of his stepfather Abdul Waheed, had been running a sleeper cell of the BLF and was involved in attacks on security forces’ personnel in Karachi and Baluchistan. He disclosed during interrogation that he had received Rs500,000 from the organisation for killing security personnel and Rs250,000 for injuring them. On January 2, 2023, he, along with three other accomplices, attacked a police party near the Saeedabad RRF headquarters.