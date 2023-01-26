KWSB to bring Katchi Abadis under its tax net to provide better services

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) will take measures to bring the city’s Katchi Abadis under its tax net to provide better services to them.

The announcement to this effect was made by KWSB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Salahuddin Ahmed as he held a meeting with all the executive engineers of the water board at his office on Wednesday.

He said that the purpose of bringing the residents of shanty settlements under their tax net was provision of better water and sanitation services to them. The KWSB CEO also announced that a special mobile application would be launched for redress of the citizen’s complaints in an effective manner.

It was the responsibility of the KWSB to provide uninterrupted water supply to the people of Karachi, he said, adding that issues pertaining to the water supply would be resolved on an immediate basis.

He said that in order to provide water to the people of Karachi without any discrimination, the water board would improve its valve system. With the support of the World Bank, he added, the Sindh government was making efforts to improve the performance of KWSB.

The KWSB CEO stressed the need for making efforts to ensure uninterrupted water supply to citizens. He directed the executive engineers to inspect all the water lines of the city on an emergency basis, and repair old and faulty water lines, especially the leaking ones.