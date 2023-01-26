Six members of car thieves’ gang caught in Clifton

Clifton division police of the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) arrested six members of an alleged car lifters’ gang on Wednesday.
According to AVLC chief SSP Anwar Khatran, the suspects -- Abdul Jabbar, Abdul Shakoor, Abdul Sattar, Sahib Qureshi, Arbaz and Bilawal -- are habitual criminals and have been arrested earlier as well. He said the gang members used to steal vehicles from different areas of Karachi and sell them in rural Sindh. He said two vehicles had been recovered from their possession and raids were under way to arrest their fleeing accomplices.
Separately, the Investigation Wing of the Liaquatabad police station arrested two men, identified as Noor and Shah Mir, who were allegedly involved in more than 200 incidents of street crime. The two had shot a citizen, Raees, during a robbery incident at a mart on January 19, the police said and added that the weapons used during the robbery were found on the suspects at the time of their arrests.
