SHC restrains former KE director from maligning company

The Sindh High Court has restrained a former director of K-Electric from harassing the power utility by writing letters or emails or setting up media pages maligning the company and/or its officials.

The restraining order came on a KE lawsuit against its former director Syed Asad Ali Shah for damages. The plaintiff submitted that the former director after his retirement started levelling serious allegations against the KE and tried to damage the reputation of the power utility.

The plaintiff’s counsel submitted that the defendant was bound not to disclose any confidential information, but he was continuously making false allegations against the company. He requested the court to issue a restraining order against the former director.

A single bench, headed by Justice Amjad Ali Sahito, after the preliminary hearing of the application, issued a notice to the former KE director and restrained him from harassing the company by writing letters or emails or using social media for making statements to third parties raising allegations against the plaintiff company or by setting up media pages maligning the company and/or its officials.