Thursday January 26, 2023
Secure the port

January 26, 2023

Gwadar is poised to play a key role in Pakistan’s and the region’s economy. Unfortunately, Gwadar and its surrounding areas have been targeted by militants several times. We need to beef-up the security arrangements in and around Gwadar to make sure the terrorists do not destroy the economic prospects of our country.

Shah Murad

Kech

