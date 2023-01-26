Animal cruelty

It’s no secret that our country has a stray dog problem. Sometimes, these animals will bite children, chase after bikes and can spread illnesses. However, the response to this problem should not be to kill every stray dog one comes across. This is both inhumane and ineffective. Our stray dog problem exists because we do not manage our waste properly.
This must be the first thing we change in order to manage the problem, otherwise the stray dogs will return no matter how many we cull. In addition, we should sterilize and vaccinate these dogs against dangerous illnesses that could spread to humans.
Mehak Ali
Kashmore
