Revive sports

There are many different elements which have contributed to the decline of sports in Pakistan. Corruption, nepotism and backroom politics demoralize talented young players, while opening up spots for those who do not have the ability to deserve them. Furthermore, there is an acute lack of modern infrastructure and coaching.
As a result, Pakistan’s sportsmen are always playing catch-up with the rest of the world. The government should increase the budget for sports and root out corruption and politics from the major sports bodies.
Rahila Zafar
Hunza
