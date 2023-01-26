National progress requires an unbiased, transparent, independent and effective judicial system. Those acquainted with our legal apparatus know all too well how far short it falls of each of these criteria.
For a start, the justice system needs to be more expeditious and accessible to the people at all levels. People should not have to travel miles or empty their bank accounts for the courts to decide the simplest of cases.
Abdul Moiz Dar
Gujranwala
Gwadar is poised to play a key role in Pakistan’s and the region’s economy. Unfortunately, Gwadar and its...
This refers to the news item ‘Rao Anwar, others walk free in Naqeebullah murder case’ and the editorial ‘No one...
It’s no secret that our country has a stray dog problem. Sometimes, these animals will bite children, chase after...
To achieve a successful career, a strong work ethic and continuous learning are essential. However, with the...
There are many different elements which have contributed to the decline of sports in Pakistan. Corruption, nepotism...
According to reports, former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has claimed that the Americans helped avert a nuclear...
Comments