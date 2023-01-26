 
Thursday January 26, 2023
Newspost

January 26, 2023

National progress requires an unbiased, transparent, independent and effective judicial system. Those acquainted with our legal apparatus know all too well how far short it falls of each of these criteria.

For a start, the justice system needs to be more expeditious and accessible to the people at all levels. People should not have to travel miles or empty their bank accounts for the courts to decide the simplest of cases.

Abdul Moiz Dar

Gujranwala

