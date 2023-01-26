Former information minister’s arrest: Fawad’s spouse, PTI leaders appeal to CJP to take suo motu notice

ISLAMABAD: Following the arrest of PTI senior leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and spouse of Fawad Chaudhry, Hiba Chaudhry, appealed the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notice of the incident and play his role in the release of Fawad Chaudhry.

Speaking to a news conference on Wednesday, Dr Mazari, who was flanked by Zulfi Bukhari and Fawad’s spouse Hiba Fawad, said that if Fawad Chaudhry had used the words ‘clerk’ or ‘munshi’ for the secretary Election Commission, there was nothing wrong in it. It is part of political rhetoric. If the honor of the Election Commission is so fragile, it should file a defamation case against political opponents instead of kidnaping them, said Mazari.

“But there are so egoistic and they held him on terrorism charges for calling them clerk,” she regretted. What the puppet government and those who shake their strings want to do in Pakistan,” asked Mazari, and added that they could not catch the terrorists but terrorizing the leadership and workers of PTI.

“Fawad Chaudhry was handcuffed and blindfolded, which law allows all this to happen, the police, anti-terrorism and state institutions have been given such a free hand that the law is being flouted and those who have to implement the law are not doing anything,” she lambasted.

The PTI leader also quoted Nawaz Sharif to have said that the life for the Election Commission and their families and their children would be made tough. Reacting on the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker chief minister Punjab, she said that he was a thief who returned the looted money after making a deal with NAB. There is a Supreme Court ruling on it, which prohibits a person to hold any position in any federal, provincial or state institution who has returned the looted wealth voluntarily, remarked Mazari. “Was the Election Commission unaware of the law and appointed such a person as the caretaker chief minister,” she asked and added that the ECP itself is insulting the orders of the Supreme Court.

Dr Mazari wondered how long the courts would remain silent and tolerate the violence on politicians. She said the time has come for the CJP to stand up and take action against the PDM government and the state for flouting the law and justice. She also requested from the President to stand for Pakistan and justice and said,

On this occasion, Hiba Fawad, spouse of Fawad Chaudhry, said that they kidnapped Fawad Chaudhry around 5:45 am and the episode was recorded into the CCTV camera erected in the garage of the house. “If you have to arrest someone, there is a legal procedure. It cannot be that you enter someone’s house with 10,12 people, put them in Vigo, pick them up and walk away as no one in the family knew about the whereabouts,” she asserted.

She appealed to the CJP to take suo motu notice of it and said Fawad Chaudhry is a national leader. It is the democratic right of every citizen to have a chance to come clean and be treated in a legal manner. She also requested the Prime Minister and caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to look into the matter.

Zulfi Bukhari said, “In the last nine months, Fawad Chaudhry has not talked about anything other than the supremacy of judiciary and democracy, which is also evident from his tweets. He has been saying the same thing time and again that democracy should prevail in Pakistan, he said.