SC seeks report on postings, transfers in Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday observed that due to inefficient investigation of the police in criminal cases, the courts are facing problems in deciding cases.

The court ordered for appointing experts and experienced officials for dealing with investigation in the criminal cases.A three-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Ayesha A Malik, heard the matter regarding political intervention in posting and transfers of officials in the Punjab police.

The court directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad to submit details pertaining to positing and transfers in the federal capital police.In pursuance of court’s last order, governments of Punjab, Khyber-Pukhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan submitted their reports over posting and transfer of police officials in their provinces.

The court directed that all the provinces, along with Islamabad, should implement the Police Order 2002 in letter and spirit besides improving the quality of investigation into cases.Justice Athar Minallah observed that various issues were arising as a meeting of the National Police Board was not held in all provinces.

Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial, while referring to the reports submitted by the provinces, observed that it was mentioned in the reports that no funds were being released to police departments due to which the police were facing many problesm.

“Even no vehicles were available with the police for carrying out investigation,” the CJP added while citing the reports of the provinces.The court directed the law officer to provide the court full details about the funds released to the police departments.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing for a month after directing the Islamabad police to submit report pertaining to the posting and transfers of police in the federal capital.On the last hearing, the court had restrained the authorities concerned from transferring police officials before their stipulated time period mentioned in the law and directed that if transfer of any police official before time was inevitable, its reasons should be provided.