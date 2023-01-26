Complete Samanabad Underpass by April 15, CM tells LDA

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday has directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to complete Samanabad Morr Underpass project by April 15, 2023.

The Chief Minister issued these instructions to the LDA and related institutions and said that a plan should be made to work 24 hours on the project and it should be completed ahead of time for which all the necessary resources should be utilised.

The Chief Minister also directed to increase the number of machinery and labour so that the completion of the project should be ensured ahead of time and the speed of work on the project should be accelerated.

He added that the completion of the project ahead of time will facilitate the movement of the citizens. The Caretaker Chief Minister said the implementation of an effective traffic management plan should be ensured to keep the traffic flow during the work on the project. The construction of Samanabad Underpass will facilitate the movement of people of Samanabad, Gulshan Ravi, Tauheed Park, Multan Road, Chaubarji, Chowk Yateem Khana and adjoining areas.

The 400-meter long Samanabad underpass will be completed at a cost of Rs2.3 billion. It should be noted that earlier the deadline for completing this project was September 30, 2023. Supremacy of Constitution key to uplift of country: governor: Important personalities including former parliamentarians held separate meetings with Punjab Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman at Governor’s House here on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman said that the development of the country is possible only with the promotion of democratic values and the supremacy of the Constitution.

Governor Punjab said that compliance with the constitution and law is a duty. Punjab Governor said that the constitutional process is underway and all steps will be taken in the light of the constitution and law. He expressed hope that the interim government in Punjab would perform its duties in an efficient manner.

Among those who met with Punjab Governor were Chairman Federal Madrassas Board Maulana Hanif Jalandhri, Information Secretary Central Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Chaudhry Kashif Nawaz Randhawa, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, Senator Zafar Chaudhry, former MNA Pir Aslam Bodla, former MPA Aamir Hayat Haraj, former Provincial Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, former MPAs Rana M Arshad and Maulana Ilyas Manzoor Chinioti. On this occasion, former public representatives piled up the complaints about irregularities, illegal recruitments and tenders, especially in the last days of the PTI government.