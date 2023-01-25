LHC adjourns hearing in PTI long march case till Feb 7

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench Tuesday adjourned hearing in a case initiated on identical petitions filed by three separate parties seeking action against the closure of roads due to the PTI’s long march held in November last year. Justice Waqas Rauf Mirza asked the district administration about the action taken against the protestors. arguments from both sides, the court adjourned the hearing till February 7.
Daily Jang emerged as an Urdu weekly in pre-Partition India, getting its name from the war environment, in what was a...
Urdu press has gone through an evolution over more than a century. Urdu newspapers started to emerge in the eighteenth...
Resilience, commitment and faithfulness, these words cannot do justice in defining the versatility of...
After Bengali, Urdu is the oldest press language in the Indian subcontinent. By following the development of Urdu...
In his trimonthly report to the colonial administration in 1940, the Commissioner of Delhi declared the Jang as an...
In their book ‘The Elements of Journalism What News people Should Know and the Public Should Expect’, acclaimed...
Comments