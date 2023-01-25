LDA says its DG’s transfer barred by LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has stopped the Punjab government from transferring LDA Director General Aamir Ahmad Khan.

A press release issued by LDA said, Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Karim has issued orders to Chief Secretary Punjab not to change LDA DG. It said that the High Court directed the LDA director general to frame rules and regulations for the appointment of an environmental consultant to deal with environmental issues on major highways of the City.

The LDA release said that LDA's lawyer Sahibzada Muzaffar Ali said in the court that as per the instructions of the High Court, LDA was taking vigorous steps to make the main highways of the city into model roads and a vigorous campaign was being conducted on electronic media, major national newspapers and social media.

A complete report in this regard will be submitted to the court on the next hearing, he said, adding various departments have been working together on it, including TEPA,

LDA and other departments.

