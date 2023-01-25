Babar named captain of ICC ODI Team

LAHORE: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was rewarded by International Cricket Council (ICC) for his amazing performances once again, as he was named captain of ICC ODI Team of the year on Tuesday.

Babar led Pakistan to three ODI series wins in 2022, at home against Australia and West Indies whereas in his captaincy Pakistan whitewashed Netherlands in Netherlands. The run-machine from Pakistan scored centuries in all three series and had an average of 84.87 as he scored 679 runs.

Two Australians Travis Head, Adam Zampa, two West Indians Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, two Indians Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, two from New Zealand Tom Latham, Trent Boult and one player each from Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, Mehidy Hasan Mirza and Sikandar Raza respectively, were also named in the team.