Cop, robber injured in Orangi encounter

A policeman and a suspected robber were injured during an exchange of fire in Orangi Town on Tuesday.

The encounter took place in Millat Colony within the jurisdiction of the Iqbal Market police station. A police constable, Muhammad Bux, and a suspected robber, Saddam Yousuf, were injured. They were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH).

Police said the arrested suspect’s four companions managed to escape from the scene and took away the official sub-machinegun of the injured cop.

Separately, an encounter took place between Sachhal police and robbers in Teachers Society in the Site Super Highway area. After the exchange of fire, police arrested one robber in an injured state. The injured robber was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where was identified as Arsalan Akhtar, 22. Police also claimed recovering a .30 bore pistol and a motorcycle from his possession.

Separately, a suspected robber was arrested in an injured state after an exchange of fire between Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell personnel and robbers in the Aziz Bhatti area. The arrested suspect was identified as Abid Ali, son of Shafi, and taken to the ASH for medical treatment. Police recovered one TT pistol and a car from his possession. Three of his companions managed to escape.

Meanwhile, Rangers troops, in collaboration with police, arrested a suspect allegedly involved in various cases of murder, attempted murder and street crime in Karachi. The suspect, identified as Amir Khan, was arrested during a joint raid conducted on the basis of intelligence information in Orangi Town, said the Rangers spokesperson, adding that Khan was involved in murder, attempted murder, street crime and other crimes.

In May 2022 the suspect along with his accomplices shot and killed a person named Tahir in Orangi Town. He also shot and injured a man named Usman in December 2022 when he resisted robbery in Orangi Town’s Mominabad area. The victim later succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.