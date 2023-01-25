Three schoolchildren perish in Malir road crash

Three school-going children lost their lives in a road accident in District Malir on Tuesday. The tragic crash, involving a mini-truck and a motorcycle, took place near the Razzaqabad Police Training Centre. Ambulances from welfare organisations reached the scene and transported the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center. The deceased were identified as Noman, Luqman and Abdullah, aged between nine and 12 years.

Responding to calls, police also attended the scene and inquired about the accident. They said Luqman and Noman were brothers, and the three children were residents of Dhani Bukhsh Goth.

The police said children were on a motorcycle when a mini-truck hit their two-wheelers, killing them on the spot. The truck driver managed to escape from the scene. The police have impounded the truck.