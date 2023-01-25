On January 23, Pakistan was plunged into darkness for at least 13 hours. According to reports, the root cause of the breakdown is the old and deteriorated transmission and distribution network in the south of the country, making it more prone to technical faults. The cost of this breakdown has been tremendous, with the textile sector alone suffering $70 million in losses, according to the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association. The incumbent government needs to take concrete measures to ensure the transmission and distribution network is capable of providing an uninterrupted supply of power.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
