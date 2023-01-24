 
World Education Day to be marked today

By APP
January 24, 2023

Islamabad: International Day of Education will be marked today (January 24) across the globe including Pakistan to highlight the importance of education to maintain harmony and peace in the world.

This year’s theme of the day 2023 is ‘To invest in people, prioritise education.’ This year the day would be celebrated to maintain strong political mobilisation around education and chart the way to translate commitments and global initiatives into action.

