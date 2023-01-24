Bishop of Lahore slams Sweden incident

Lahore:The new Bishop of Lahore, The Rt. Rev. Nadeem Kamran along with other Bishops, Bishop Alexander John Malik and Bishop Irfan Jamil has strongly condemned the despicable act of desecration of the Holy Quran by a rightwing extremist in Sweden. He said that this abhorrent act has hurt the sentiments of 1.5 billion Muslims around the world, including Pakistan.

According to the Bishop, freedom of expression is one’s fundamental right but it should not be used to hurt the religious emotions of anyone. He stressed that these kinds of heinous incidents create hatred which is against Christianity and all the religions. These must be curbed and a stern action taken against the perpetrators. The Bishop, sympathising with the Muslim brethren of Pakistan and expressing solidarity with them said that he and the Christian community of Pakistan was against this cowardly act.