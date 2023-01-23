Octogenarian robbed in Timergara

TIMERGARA: An octogenarian was deprived of Rs20,000 cash near Balambat Police Station on Sunday.

Habaib Rahman, 80, hailing from Meena village of Qolandai Dara in Upper Dir district and currently residing in Khema area, told this scribe that someone driving a Vitz car gave him lift while he was on his way back from Balambat and asked him for a change of currency notes during the commute.

“After talking to someone on the phone, the man asked me for a change of currency notes and I gave him two Rs5,000 notes and 10 notes of one thousand each,” the old man said.

“The man parked his car near a milk shop in Malak Abad, saying he needed to buy some milk but when he took a long I also got out of the car to find out why he was late. The man returned and while getting in the car, he told me that he was going to park his car on the roadside but instead he drove away, leaving me behind,” Habib Rahman said. The incident occurred between 10:20am and 11:30am Sunday morning.

Habib Rehman demanded Dir Lower Deputy Commissioner Captain (r) Mohammad Zubair Khan Niazi, DPO Ikramullah Khan and SHO Police Station Blambat to arrest the fraudster as soon as possible and return him his stolen money.