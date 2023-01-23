Agreement with California to boost trade ties: CM

Lahore:Pakistani origin American businessman and leader of the Democratic Party Tahir Javed called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at CM Office.

Tahir Javed while appreciating the exemplary steps of Pervaiz Elahi being taken for the well-being of the people of Punjab in a short tenure stated that under the able leadership of Pervaiz Elahi, the Punjab government undertook five years work in just five months. Tahir Javed acknowledged that Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has set a new example of rendering public service likewise his previous tenure.

Tahir Javed stated that declaring Punjab and American State California a “Sister State" is a milestone step of Pervaiz Elahi and congratulated the chief minister. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the agreement to declare Punjab and California a “Sister State” would promote trade, economic and business relations between Punjab and California.

The chief minister highlighted that bilateral trade would be enhanced between Punjab and American State California, adding that relationship in education, health, information technology, environment and culture sectors will also be promoted.

The chief minister maintained that this agreement would further augment bilateral relations between Punjab and California. He lauded the Pakistani people residing in America for vigorously helping the flood- affectees and praised the philanthropists for generously giving their donations in the CM Flood Relief Fund. The chief minister apprised that the Punjab government used the donated amount for the rehabilitation and settlement of the flood- affectees in a transparent manner.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister visited the residence of Punjab Assembly Secretary Inayatullah Lak at GOR2 on Sunday and condoled with him over the sad demise of his elder brother. The chief minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with Inayatullah Lak and the bereaved family. He offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed to grant fortitude to the bereaved family. The CM remarked that he was profoundly grieved over the death of the elder brother of Inayatullah Lak. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant forbearance to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. Former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikander, and other officials were also present on the occasion.

CONDEMNS DESECRATION OF HOLY QURAN IN SWEDEN: The chief minister strongly condemned impudent incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden. The chief minister remarked that the Holy Quran desecration incident was highly offensive and heart-rending act. He maintained that there was no scope to the least of such a sorrowful incident in a civilised society, adding that the concept of desecration of the Divine Book in any civilised society cannot be imagined.

The chief minister remarked that giving absolute respect to the Holy Quran is a cardinal part of the faith of every Muslim, adding that such a profane incident is highly intolerable under the garb of freedom of expression.

The chief minister queried whether the requirements of freedom of expression were fulfilled by causing heart affliction and emotional distress to billions of Muslims living across the globe. He outlined that this sacrilegious act being committed in Sweden caused profound heart-rending to the Muslims inhabiting across the world. He underscored that no one should be permitted to trample or hurt religious sentiments under the guise of freedom of expression. The chief minister outlined that no Muslim can tolerate desecration incident of the Holy Quran under any circumstance.