Two politicians from Gujrat rejoin PMLN

LAHORE: Former Member of National Assembly Malik Jameel from Gujrat and former Member of Provincial Assembly Malik Hanif Awan have rejoined the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN).
Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar tweeted on Sunday the picture of the two politicians meeting PM Shehbaz Sharif. In his tweet, he said former MPA Malik Hanif Awan met the prime minister along with former MNA Malik Jameel.
