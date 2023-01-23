Sindh govt vows to support Qalandar series

KARACHI: After Punjab government promised full cooperation for proposed Qalanadar Hockey Series to be held in February, advisor to Sindh Chief Minister to sports Arbab Lutfullah has also assured the organisers of support by the Sindh government, ‘The News’ has learnt.

Lutufullah gave this assurance when Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana accompanied by Secretary General PHF Haider Hussain and Olympian Hanif Khan called on him in his camp office in the city to share details of the proposed series.

D G Punjab Sports Board Tariq Qureshi gave the same assurance to PHF last month.

Lutfullah lauded the initiative which involves five matches between Karachi and Lahore. Two matches will be played in Karachi and three in Lahore.

Lutfullah said that Sindh is playing a positive role for the promotion of national game and will not lag behind in the coming series.

Atif Rana said he had been in consultation with Haider Hussain regarding the series for the last two years.

He said Lahore Qalandars have become synonymous with cricket due to hard work by the core team of experts and now want to make their mark in hockey.

He said that Shaheen Afridi will be the ambassador of Karachi team while Haris Rauf will be ambassador of Lahore team.

PHF Secretary General Haider Hussain disclosed that open trials will be held for the selection of two teams in which players from all over the country will be allowed to participate. He said that the two matches in Karachi would be held at Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) sports complex where a new turf has been laid recently.

Olympian Hanif Khan expressed the hope the series will help find new of talent.