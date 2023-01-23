Sahar Ansari honoured for literary achievements at KMC event

Those who hear verses penned by Prof Sahar Ansari are mesmerised by them. Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman said this on Sunday at an event held by the KMC Diamond Jubilee Committee and Chaak Literary Forum to honour the poet.

"Prof Sahar Ansari's poetry has inspired many generations and he is considered one of major poets, intellectuals and teachers from whom the new generation of poets can take guidance,” the KMC administrator said, adding that Prof Ansari’s creative talents were prominent in all of his writings.

Praising the poet, Dr Rahman said he was well-versed in both the contemporary and classic literature and also had insight into emerging literary scenarios.

Those who addressed the event included KMC Municipal Commissioner Shujaat Hussain, KMC Diamond Jubilee Committee Convener Ali Hassan Sajid, Saima Nafees, Dr Syed Jafar Ahmad, Dr Yasmin Sultana, Prof Naseem Anjum, Dr Aqeel Abbas Jafri, Dr Arshad Rizvi and Javed Manzar.

The KMC administrator said Prof Ansari spent his entire life in the promotion of language, literature and culture and even today, his wonderful journey was on. "Prof Sahar Ansari is a multi-faceted personality who, along with creating his own unique identity as a poet, also chose a different path for himself in the field of essay writing, criticism and translations," Dr Rahman added.

Prof Ansari joined the University of Karachi in 1974 and taught in the Department of Urdu. From 1998 to 2000, he was the chief editor and secretary of the Urdu Dictionary Board. He is a recipient of the Pride of Performance that was bestowed to him by the Pakistani government in recognition of his academic and literary services.