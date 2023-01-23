Man commits suicide over unemployment

A man committed suicide in Malir over unemployment by hanging himself from a ceiling fan on Sunday, said the Saudabad police. The incident took place at a house near Nishtar Square.

Police and rescue workers took the casualty to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where the man was identified as 42-year-old Imran, son of Hashim. SHO Zulfiqar Haider said the man had married twice and had children with both his wives.

The officer said that one of his wives had been trying to reach his phone for a long time, so she called the landlord, who sent his son upstairs to tell him about it, adding that the son found the body. Police said that the initial investigation suggests that the man had ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan because he was unemployed.