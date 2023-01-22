Man, his wife killed in cylinder blast

PESHAWAR: A man and his wife were killed when the roof of their house collapsed due to a gas cylinder blast in Tehsil Khar of Bajaur tribal district.

According to Rescue 1122, Zabihullah and his wife were killed when the roof of their house collapsed due to a cylinder blast in the Sadiqabad area of Khaar.

Their bodies were recovered from rubbles by rescue workers and shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for medico-legal formalities.