Two cops martyred in Charsadda attack

CHARSADDA: Two cops were martyred and another sustained injuries when militants attacked the Dheri Zardad check-post here on Saturday.

The militants opened fire on the check-post, leaving three cops wounded.

The injured cops were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, Charsadda, but two of them succumbed to their injuries.

The martyred cops were identified as constables Imran and Munir. The third injured cop was referred to a hospital in Peshawar due to his precarious condition.

District Police Officer Suhail Khalid said the militants fled the scene when the cops returned the fire. He said that one militant was also injured in the retaliatory fire. He said a large contingent of the police arrived at the spot and launched a search operation to find out the injured militant and his associates.

Meanwhile, no casualty was reported in a grenade attack on the house of an employee of the Counter-Terrorism Department in Kaga Wala village.

An official said a hand grenade was thrown at the house of the CTD Constable Nazar Khan. The explosion damaged the building and an auto-rickshaw, but no casualty was reported in the attack.