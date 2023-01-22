Training facilities at MTI Mardan lauded

MARDAN: A senior doctor on Saturday appreciated the environment and the standard of training being provided to Post Graduate Trainees (PGs) in Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Mardan.
These views were expressed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Peshawar Prof Dr Sahibzada Mehmood Noor who led a delegation during his visit to the MTI Mardan.
Dr Iqbal, Dr Muhammad Mumtaz, Associate Dean Saidu Sharif Medical College Swat Dr Mahid Iqbal and Associate Dean Guju Khan Medical College Swabi Dr Muhammad Raza Khan, Dean BKMC Prof Dr Muhammad Abbas, Medical Director Prof Dr Imad Hameed, Hospital Director Prof Dr Amjad Ali, Director Finance Muhammad Sheraz were present.
CEO PGMI Prof Dr Sahibzada Mehmood Noor said that MTI Mardan had a state-of-the-art lab and had adequate infrastructure and facilities needed for providing quality training.
He expressed the willingness to facilitate training for PGs, particularly surgical PGs on the latest simulators available with the PGMI. He supported the idea of establishing a station of PGMI in MTI Mardan.
He stressed the need for conducting result-oriented and quality research publications and sending PGs to conferences and training workshops.
MD Prof Dr Imad Hameed thanked the delegation for visiting the MTI Mardan. He requested for establishing a section of PGMI in the health facility to facilitate PGs.
Earlier, AP Dr Naila Noor, AP Dr Murad and Prof Dr Ajmal Khan Afridi gave detailed presentations about their concerned departments.
The PGMI team also held discussions with the PGs of Gynae, Medicine and Surgical departments about their training.
