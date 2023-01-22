Governor lays foundation stone of Pak-China Friendship Park

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a Pak-China Friendship Park to be built on Kashmir Road by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) as a memorial of the everlasting bilateral ties between the two neighbouring countries.

Acting Chinese Consul General in Karachi Zhang Hao and Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman were also present on the occasion.

The governor said the park would be built on 3.75 acres area and would contain all the due public facilities, including walking and jogging tracks, fountains, benches, shade trees, and decorated alleyways.

He mentioned the area where the park would be built was an uninhabited place for a long and hundreds of tonnes of waste had been lifted to level the ground for construction of the park.

Tessaid that the land mafia would have usurped the land had it not been selected by the KMC for building the new park.

He said that an illegal hydrant and other encroachments on the land of athe KMC Sports Complex had been removed as the same would also be used for building a park.

He said that thousands of tonnes of waste had been lifted near Jail Chworangi flyover as the same land was utilised for tree plantation. He said that more sporting facilities would be introduced at the Sports Complex for the benefit of the masses.

Tessori told the mediapersons that the work was in progress to implement the policy of making Karachi a green and clean city.

He said the Aladin Park would be rebuilt while the greenbelts along main roads in the city would be beautified. He appreciated the services of the administrator in building new recreational facilities for the residents.

Hao said that the construction of the park had further cemented the friendly ties between Pakistan and China as both countries had shown exemplary bilateral ties in the international politics.