PMLN’s narrative against Bajwa different from that of Imran’s: Sanaullah

KARACHI: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Friday Nawaz Sharif was removed on May 31, 2018 through a regime change operation. He alleged former Army Chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed, Imran Khan, former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and former CJP Asif Saeed Khosa were part of that operation.

Speaking in Geo News programme AaJ Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, the interior minister said he sees no political stability as the Fitna (Imran) is continuing with his adventurous moves to create instability in the country. “Our narrative against General (retd) Bajwa is different from that of Imran’s. It is our narrative the institutions should remain in their domain, while Imran Khan says why the institutions did not help him,” Rana Sanaullah said.

The PMLN leader told programme host Shahzeb Khanzada that party supremo Nawaz Sharif had taken over the control of elections campaign of N-League. The return programme of Maryam Nawaz has been finalised, while Nawaz Sharif will himself announce the date of his return to Pakistan. “There is a consensus in the party Nawaz Sharif should return to lead the party to victory in the elections,” Sanaullah said.

Talking to journalists in London, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan with “honour” after dealing with legal issues. Nawaz Sharif will land in the country soon and will chair the party’s parliamentary board meeting to finalise candidates for the elections, he said.

“Nawaz Sharif should land in Lahore,” he suggested and said he would be accorded an unprecedented welcome upon his return from London – where he is residing since 2019.

His return would change the country’s political scenario, Sanaullah said. Nawaz Sharif will hold public meetings across Punjab, he added.

Responding to a question about the judiciary, the minister said they have reservations about some judges, but they respect the judiciary and believe it would provide justice to everyone.

It is the prerogative of the institutions concerned to decide about the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and not of the government, said the interior minister.

He said former Army Chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and ex-intelligence chief Lt-Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed will admit today what they did during their respective terms in office was wrong.

“Nawaz Sharif’s stance has been clear, we were wronged. Now, the ones who wronged us have also admitted their mistake,” the minister claimed.