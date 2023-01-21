500 illegal gas connections disconnected

Rawalpindi : The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) has cut off 500 illegal and direct connections in different areas of Rawalpindi. The concerned department has also registered three FIRs against three illegal gas networks they were getting natural gas from direct connections here at Khalid Colony Chakri Road, Bilal Colony, Farooq-e-Azam Road, and Sarhindi Road Pind Jhatla. The illegal networks were providing gas to the public in these areas illegally through direct connections and taking money according to their wish.

The SNGPL has also registered 7 FIRs against gas meter theft cases in different localities of Rawalpindi. The SNGPL has taken strict action against the use of compressors that disrupt the overall gas supply and advised the citizens to use its helpline 1199 to report the use of gas compressors to ensure the equitable distribution of gas to consumers.

The SNGPL has also cut off the illegal gas connections of the District Bar Association Rawalpindi (DBAR) canteen in late at night. The DBAR canteen owner was using natural gas from direct connections for years.

The concerned department has warned the public to install protective boxes around their gas meters to avoid theft. The gas meters were continuously being stolen. The thieves were selling the stolen gas meters in unknown markets at different rates while market owners were selling these gas meters at skyrocketing prices of Rs100,000 or above.

Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) Senior General Manager Syed Mukhtar Shah told ‘The News’ that we are continuously taking action against illegal connections and direct connections. “Crackdown will continue without any fear,” he warned. He also said that thieves are active to steal gas meters. I have received dozens of complaints of meter theft and taking strict action in this regard, he said. We have cut off 500 illegal and direct connections in different areas in the current year, he said. “I am advising the public to install a protective box around their gas meters to avoid any kind of theft,” he warned.

He also said that the public should come to the SNGPL office otherwise they cannot install any kind of meter. He also warned the public to avoid purchasing stolen gas meters otherwise FIRs will be registered against consumers for using stolen gas meters.

The government banned installations of new gas connections (residential and commercial) since December 2021. Thousands of consumers have been continuously visiting the SNGPL office for new connections but in vain. Even those who have made payments against the demand notices issued by SNGPL last year have also been deprived of new connections.