Charsadda varsity attack’s anniversary marked

CHARSADDA: The seventh anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Bacha Khan University was marked here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Qasim Ali Khan, District Police Officer Suhail Khalid and Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof Dr Bashir Ahmad placed flowers at the memorial of the martyrs and offered fateha for the departed souls at a gathering held on the campus.

They paid rich tributes to those, who were martyred in the terrorist attack on the Bacha Khan University Charsadda on January 20, 2016.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Charsadda Police presented a salute to the martyrs. The students, teaching and non-teaching staff members attended the ceremony in good numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Qasim Ali paid rich tributes to the martyrs and said their sacrifices would always be remembered. He said that besides the law-enforcers, the people also laid down their lives for the restoration of peace in the country.

District Police Officer Suhail Khalid recalled that he was the DPO when the attack took place in 2016. He said that he along with a heavy contingent of police arrived at the scene to take on the militants and save the students.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Bashir Ahmad said the university was playing its role in imparting quality education to the young people. He said the university would bear the education expenses of the siblings of the martyred students.

It is worth mentioning that the militants had attacked the Bacha Khan University Charsadda in January 2016 and the attack had left 14 students and four employees dead and 21 others wounded.