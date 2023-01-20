Ex-minister, son to contest election from PK-32, PK-33

MANSEHRA: Former provincial minister Ibrar Hussain Tanoli on Thursday announced that he and his son Safeer Abrar Tanoli would contest the upcoming by-elections from PK-32 and PK-33 constituencies, respectively.

“I am thankful to the people who reposed

confidence in me and my son and we are going to contest by-elections from two provincial assemblies’ constituencies of the district on Qaumi Watan Party’s ticket,” Ibrar Hussain Tanoli told reporters in Oghi after a consultative meeting attended by his supporters.

He said that he was the first lawmaker from Tanawal who challenged the decades-old status quo in politics and became the minister.

“Earlier, there were two personalities who used to contest the elections and one of them was used to elect but now people are free and casting votes to aspirants of their own choice without fear,” Tanoli said. He added that his son Safeer Abrar Tanoli was striving for the youngsters’ rights since his debut in politics.

“We have put Tanawal on the way to development through mega development projects and will continue to serve the people,” Tanoli maintained.

Meanwhile, the people of Chitta Batta took to the streets against the prolonged and unscheduled loadshedding.

The angry protesters set tyres on fire on Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road and blocked it to traffic for half an hour.

They shouted slogans against the Peshawar Electric Supply Company and demanded an immediate end to power outages.

They warned Pesco to block the same artery to traffic for an indefinite period if the current spate of prolonged power outages was not ended within a couple of days.